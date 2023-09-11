Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Trupanion comprises 4.4% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Trupanion worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1,277.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.21. 68,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.71. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

