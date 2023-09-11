Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $139.71 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 847,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $139,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after buying an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $158.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

