Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,913,900 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.36% of Kroger worth $128,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

