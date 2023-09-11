Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after buying an additional 361,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after buying an additional 770,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $365,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.4606 dividend. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

