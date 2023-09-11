U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

USB stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $644,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

