Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Raised by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 602.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,800 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,772,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,146,045. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of -218.55 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,998 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,833. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

