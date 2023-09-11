Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 114,300 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 4.8% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after purchasing an additional 660,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

UBER stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,998 shares of company stock worth $14,803,833. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.