UBS Group Trims Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Target Price to $39.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.23.

NYSE TPR opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

