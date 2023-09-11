Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Position Lifted by Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,400 shares during the quarter. Udemy makes up about 1.7% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 5.85% of Udemy worth $75,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDMY. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 228,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Udemy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,388,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Udemy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 127,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $178.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,359,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $37,977.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 402,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,694.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $107,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,359,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,868. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UDMY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

