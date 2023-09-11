UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.84.

UiPath Trading Up 2.2 %

PATH opened at $18.48 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at $25,521,826.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635 over the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 574,603 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 433,493 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 80,737 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,371 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,985 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

