UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $17.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.84.

NYSE PATH opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,859,609.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,344,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

