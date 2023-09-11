UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $18.00 at Mizuho

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PATH. Bank of America boosted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.84.

Shares of PATH opened at $18.48 on Thursday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,892,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $902,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 574,603 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 433,493 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 80,737 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,371 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

