UMA Market Capitalization Reaches $97.00 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One UMA token can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00005232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $97.00 million and $6.00 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 115,278,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,766,594 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

