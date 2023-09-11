Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $13.31

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $13.74. Vale shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 2,695,811 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,035,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vale by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 248,239 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vale by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,604,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 213,840 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

