Valley National Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.15. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6,274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.