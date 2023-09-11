Valneva’s (VALN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Valneva Trading Down 0.9 %

Valneva stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Valneva has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva in the first quarter worth about $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

