Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Lowered by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VDE stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.72. 1,731,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $97.60 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

