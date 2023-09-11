Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,844 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $18,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

