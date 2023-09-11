Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Cut by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 9.2% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 1.33% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $222,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.94. The company had a trading volume of 99,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.