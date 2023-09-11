Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.01 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.59. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

