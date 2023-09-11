Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.1% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.00. The company had a trading volume of 793,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,125. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.62. The stock has a market cap of $313.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

