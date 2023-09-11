Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Equitable Holdings Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $123,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV opened at $142.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

