Venator Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Meritage Homes comprises about 2.1% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $133.41 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

