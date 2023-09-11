Venator Capital Management Ltd. Invests $1.77 Million in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Asure Software makes up approximately 2.5% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.59% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 853,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 131.5% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 295,901 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 78.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 520,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 223,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $280.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

