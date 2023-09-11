Venator Capital Management Ltd. Invests $2.89 Million in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. Lovesac comprises approximately 4.1% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.66% of Lovesac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 127.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lovesac by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lovesac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $334.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

