Venator Capital Management Ltd. Takes $1.37 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. KB Home comprises approximately 1.9% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in KB Home by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080 over the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

