Venator Capital Management Ltd. Takes $1.83 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Belden comprises about 2.6% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Belden by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Belden by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Belden by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Belden by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after acquiring an additional 184,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Belden Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $96.51 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,323 shares of company stock worth $3,232,904 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.