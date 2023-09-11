Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Sold by Matrix Capital Management Company LP

Matrix Capital Management Company LP decreased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,100 shares during the quarter. Ventyx Biosciences makes up approximately 0.0% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 0.16% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after buying an additional 879,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $459,000.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $400,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,229,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,652,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,465,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $400,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,805.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,379. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of VTYX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.19. 221,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,910. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of -0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTYX

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.