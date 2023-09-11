Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRNT. Wedbush cut their price target on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $43.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $266,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,614 shares in the company, valued at $40,579,638.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $266,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,614 shares in the company, valued at $40,579,638.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $130,667.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 101,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,093 shares of company stock worth $3,766,148 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 43.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 49.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Further Reading

