Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VRSK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.31.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $244.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $246.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,121 shares of company stock worth $3,743,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

