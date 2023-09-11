Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Bought by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma comprises approximately 3.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Verona Pharma worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNA. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 30.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,440,416 shares in the company, valued at $41,101,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,440,416 shares in the company, valued at $41,101,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $52,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,966,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,200 shares of company stock worth $1,460,799. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VRNA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 26.29, a current ratio of 26.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.21. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

