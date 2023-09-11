VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises 2.5% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of VICI Properties worth $93,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,263,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 136,045 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 997.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.37. 1,368,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,951. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $35.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

