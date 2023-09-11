Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

