Vistra (NYSE:VST) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.33

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Vistra Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,995.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,445,000 after buying an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,214,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after buying an additional 1,028,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

