VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Purchased by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the period. VolitionRx accounts for approximately 5.1% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned about 5.98% of VolitionRx worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 668.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,066 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of VNRX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86. VolitionRx Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VNRX

VolitionRx Profile

(Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.