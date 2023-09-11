Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 2,705 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 22.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,960,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,086,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4056 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas cut Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

