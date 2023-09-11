Wahed Invest LLC Acquires Shares of 50,042 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.3% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,964,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,884,262. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

