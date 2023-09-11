Wahed Invest LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,617,000 after buying an additional 4,892,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 249.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. 650,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

