Wahed Invest LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

TT traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.11. 455,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day moving average is $186.55. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

