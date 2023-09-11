Wahed Invest LLC Has $908,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wahed Invest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $14.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $654.31. 390,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.