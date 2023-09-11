Wahed Invest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $139.22. 148,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,978. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

