Wahed Invest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $516.47. The company had a trading volume of 707,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,105. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.81 and a 200 day moving average of $542.57. The company has a market cap of $199.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

