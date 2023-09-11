Wahed Invest LLC Sells 129 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wahed Invest LLC cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $285,180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,870,000 after buying an additional 1,649,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APTV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.59. The company had a trading volume of 423,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.