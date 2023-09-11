Wahed Invest LLC Sells 164 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.9% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 50.9% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 49.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Danaher by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

DHR stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.80. The stock had a trading volume of 915,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,180. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.97. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $294.60. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

