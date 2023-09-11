Wahed Invest LLC Sells 350 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.92. 1,992,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,684,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.66%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

