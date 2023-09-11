Washington Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

