Washington Trust Bank Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

