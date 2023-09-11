Washington Trust Bank Has $55.81 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,084 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for 6.0% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Washington Trust Bank owned about 0.15% of PACCAR worth $55,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

