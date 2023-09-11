Washington Trust Bank Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 64,850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,417,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,455,000 after buying an additional 1,514,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 234,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,310 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

