Washington Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $400.83 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

